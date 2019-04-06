News
OCSO: Authorities Searching For Escaped Inmate
Saturday, April 6th 2019, 7:04 PM CDT
The Oklahoma County Sheriffs Office is searching for an inmate they said escaped from the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday.
Officials said at approximately 2:30 p.m. 23-year-old Paul Joshua Thompson, who is a trustee, walked away from the Oklahoma County Jail.
Thompson was being held on a misdemeanor charge of concealing stolen property with a $2,000 bond, according to the report.
Anyone with information into the whereabouts of Thompson is asked to call 911 immediately.
This is an ongoing investigation.