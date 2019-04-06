News
President George H.W. Bush Honored In New Forever Stamp Design
The United States Postal Service has announced a new Forever stamp to honor President George H.W. Bush.
USPS said the stamp art is based on the 1997 photograph taken by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders and is a portrait of Bush painted by award-winning artist Michael J. Deas.
The 41st president died last year on November 30, 2018, at the age of 94.
The stamp will be available on the former president's birthday, June 12, and are currently available for pre-order on USPS.com.