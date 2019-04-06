LAWTON, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is investigating a fight at the Lawton Correctional Facility. 

Officials said a large fight broke out between inmates Friday night. 

According to the report, the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. at the medium-security private prison. 

Officials said the fight involved 46 inmates.

 Nine inmates were injured, six of them were taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

According to the report, none of the injuries were life-threatening. No staff members were injured. 

The facility has been placed on lockdown for the weekend. Visitation is also canceled.  

This is an ongoing investigation. 