"We love our kids so much more than any hater or any of you subscribers ever could," Cole said in response to comments that the couple are bad parents.

Sav admits she regrets uploading the video, and that they're considering removing it. "We want to apologize to the people we did offend, and think we're such bad people for making the video," she said.

At last check Thursday, both the prank and apology videos were still live and both were monetized.