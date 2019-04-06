Saturday morning kicked off with a few showers, but eventually cleared producing a sunny and warm day. 

Temperatures were in the 70's by mid-afternoon. 

Rain showers and storms are expected to develop later in the evening.

The storms could arrive in the metro between 4 and 7 p.m. 

 At this time the storms are not severe. 

News 9 Storm Trackers will be out tracking the storms as they develop. 