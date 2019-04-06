News
Rain and Storms To Develop Saturday Evening
Saturday morning kicked off with a few showers, but eventually cleared producing a sunny and warm day.
Temperatures were in the 70's by mid-afternoon.
Rain showers and storms are expected to develop later in the evening.
The storms could arrive in the metro between 4 and 7 p.m.
At this time the storms are not severe.
