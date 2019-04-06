News
Runners And Bikers Arrive In Nichols Hills For Redbud Classic
Saturday, April 6th 2019, 7:30 AM CDT
Updated:
NICHOLS HILLS, Oklahoma - Hundreds of runners and bikers will be at Nichols Hills this weekend for the annual RedBud Classic.
The Classic consists of a series of events including multiple bike races as well as a 5k run, 10k run, and a 5k wheelchair event. Traffic on Northwest 63rd and throughout Nichols hills will be impacted this weekend.
This year the theme of the race is Education.