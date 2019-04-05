Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Arrested In Pawnee County
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Multiple agencies arrested a Texas Top 10 Most Wanted sex offender in Pawnee County Friday night. Christian Johan Bjorgaard was taken into custody outside Mannford.
U.S. Marshals and other agencies made the arrest after getting a tip the fugitive was at a house along County Road 585.
Bjorgaard, also known as "Cowboy," was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and domestic assault. He's been on the run since July of 2018.
He has been convicted of indecency with a child and attempt to commit sexual assault in connection to incidents involving a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old girl.
Just to be safe, Marshals called in the Oklahoma Highway Patrol tactical team and deputies from Creek and Pawnee Counties. Bjorgaard was taken into custody without incident.
The convicted sex offender from Corpus Christi was taken to the Pawnee County Jail. He will be transferred back to Texas.