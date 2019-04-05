MWC City Manager To Retire
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Midwest City Manager Guy Henson is set to retire June 12, after a 40-year career with the city.
According to his peers, Henson was a driving force behind Midwest City’s economic rebirth, following the May 3, 1999 tornado that ravaged parts of the city. Four people were killed, hundreds of homes were damaged, hundreds were destroyed, as well as 40 to 50 businesses.
Henson was one of the architects behind the 60,000 square-foot Reed Convention Center that was built on land decimated by the tornado.
“You just begin the process of OK, what are you going to do?” said Henson. “And how are we going to do it? It was just a collective decision by the mayor and the council and management, that we weren’t going to let this thing beat us,” he continued.
Henson was also instrumental in Midwest City’s “Town Center,” which has also been very successful.