Tulsa Man Wounded Trying To Stop Fight At Apartment Complex
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a man was wounded in the leg and arm after trying to stop a fight that started at a gas station and continued at an apartment complex. Officers responded to the Meadowbrook Apartments around 6:20 p.m. Friday, April 5.
Police said two women got into an argument with the victim and another person over a car wreck at a Shell station at 2600 North Martin Luther King Boulevard. The women followed the victim to the apartment complex where they were joined by "male associates."
They chased the man around the complex but couldn't catch him, according to police.
One of the male associates of the women punched another woman in the nose because she wouldn't tell him where the victim was hiding.
Police say the shooting victim intervened at that point and confronted the male associates with a tire tool. One of the suspects fired four or five shots at the victim, hitting him once in the leg and once in the arm.
Police say the man is expected to be OK. He also had a couple of grazes from falling down, officers told News On 6.
Tulsa Police say they found one of the women who confronted the victim at the gas station then followed him to the apartment complex. They said they know who the suspect is but haven't arrested him yet.