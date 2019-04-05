News
Reba To Host Country Music Awards Sunday On CBS
Friday, April 5th 2019, 6:24 PM CDT
Updated:
LAS VEGAS - Some of country music's biggest stars will be in Las Vegas this weekend for the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards. This year's show will have performances that include Jason Aldean, Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.
Reba McEntire will also perform a song from her new album. Reba is also returning to host the show for the 16th time.
"For them to ask me to come back and host again and for being nominated then also winning 16 times at the ACMs. How could you feel anything but really good?" said Reba McEntire.
The show will air Sunday night at 7 on CBS.