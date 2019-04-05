Yukon Food Pantry Desperate For Donations, New Building
YUKON, Oklahoma - A Yukon food pantry that serves as many as 250 people in one week alone, is struggling to keep food on the shelves.
Manna Pantry, located at 123 South 6th Street, has been in operation since the 1970s.
The non-profit posted on its Facebook page that many of its shelves were empty.
Donations have come in, however, the supply will only last a couple days.
“We've seen a definite increase in those in need, we've seen an increase in homelessness as well,” said Manna Pantry President Jennifer Leck.
Leck and her team of 175 volunteers work tirelessly to meet demand, which is only getting worse as summer nears.
“Kids are out of school, so we try to provide a lot more snacks,” said Leck. “They need more food, because they are not getting lunches at school.”
Looking around there is a much bigger problem. Visitors are forced to wait outside in the elements before stepping in.
“It effects our operations, how much we order, how much we can receive and how many people we can help,” said Leck. “Even how many volunteers we can have in here at one point.”
The non-profit takes it one day at time, hoping soon they'll be able to broaden their reach.
“If you came up here for a couple hours, you're going to see people that are hungry,” said Leck. “You’re going to see people that are homeless. And they are eating out of the trashcan. The need is here, and we are trying to do everything we can.”
Donations can be dropped off during normal business hours. They can also be dropped off inside a donation bin located on the pantry’s front porch.
Manna Pantry will be at the Heart of Yukon Crash Show this weekend to collect donations for a new building. Keep up with what is going on at Manna Pantry on their Facebook page.