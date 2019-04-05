Consumer Safety Agency Warns Of Infant Deaths In Fisher-Price Rock 'N Play
WASHINGTON - The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a warning about the safety of Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play products after reports of at least 10 infant deaths.
"According to medical literature, infants typically begin rollover behaviors at 3 months. The CPSC is aware of 10 infant deaths in the Rock ‘n Play that have occurred since 2015, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, while unrestrained. All 10 infants were 3 months or older," the CPSC website states.
The CPSC is recommending that consumers stop using the product when an infant is 3 months old or starts to show the ability to roll over.
They also recommend parents use the three-point restraint when their baby is in an “inclined sleep product.”
The agency gives this advice to parents and caregivers:
“CPSC and Fisher-Price remind consumers to create a safe sleep environment for infants, whether using a crib, bassinet, play yard, or inclined sleeper: Never add blankets, pillows, stuffed toys, or other items to the environment and always place infants to sleep on their backs.”