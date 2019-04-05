Cleveland County Deputies Rescue Children from Mobile Home Filled with Feces
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - Cleveland County deputies rescued two children from a mobile home filled with animal feces.
An anonymous call sent Cleveland County Deputies to a Noble property last week for a welfare check.
Master Sgt. Vernon Coleman, Detective Matt Sandburg and other investigators, say a mobile home on the property was in deplorable condition.
“Every room inside of the trailer had a large amount of feces in it. Even the bathrooms had feces that were smeared on the walls, on the toilets, around the sink itself,” Sandburg said.
Investigators say three adults and two children resided in the mobile home, along with 19 dogs and numerous cats.
Sandburg says investigators believe the mattress the children slept on was also used as a place to birth the animals.
“There was a large amount of animal waste all over where they were sleeping,” Sandburg said.
Lynn Iser, Tandi Moore, Donna Moore and Winchester Moore are facing child neglect charges in Cleveland County.
Before the young victims could be taken into foster care, they developed a special relationship with the responding deputies.
“We took the kiddos over to Sonic, let them play on the playground. We just got them some hamburgers, some French fries and a toy, and they were happy,” Coleman said.
Coleman and his colleagues bought the children new clothes and food with their own money.
Cleveland County Sheriff Todd Gibson says the young victims began referring to their rescuers as, “my deputies.”
“It’s just great to see the extra mile of compassion that’s shown to go into their own pockets and for a day, they’re going to stand up and say, ‘It’s not going to happen as long as I’m here. You’re going to have clean clothes. You’re going to be fed. You’re going to be safe,’” Gibson said.