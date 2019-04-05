Man Robbed While Carrying 9-Month-Old Son In SW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY - An armed man was arrested by Oklahoma City police on Thursday, after going on a crime spree in a neighborhood on the city’s southwest side.
One victim was allegedly robbed by Henry Willis, 22, while he was holding his baby.
Residents in the neighborhood near Southwest 59th Street and May Avenue said the area can be dangerous. A robbery witness who does not want to be identified said she is ready to move.
“We’re already looking for another place to stay a, because I really don’t want to say there,” said robbery witness. “I’m scared you know.”
Her boyfriend came face-to-face with Willis in their apartment complex parking lot. The witness's boyfriend was holding their 9-month-old baby, when Willis approached him.
“The guy came up to him and just started asking him questions,” said witness.
She said Willis was asking for drugs and not making sense, and then aggressively grabbed her boyfriend.
“He grabbed him like from his shirt and pulled his necklace,” said witness. “The gold chain he had on.”
She called 911 as Willis ran away.
Officers were already in the area looking for a suspect wearing gray sweats, who allegedly robbed a nearby convenience store at gunpoint. The victim told police the man who robbed him was also wearing gray sweats.
That is when the victim and his girlfriend learned Willis was allegedly carrying a gun.
“The cops did say that, I think he tried shooting someone at the corner store,” said witness.
Police found Willis walking with a friend in an apartment complex. The friend told officers Willis was high and drunk, and he was walking him home.
“I’m glad nothing happened to any of us,” said witness. “My son, me and my boyfriend.”
The police report stated that Willis had weed on him when he was arrested, and he was charged with public drunkenness.
Willis is being held in the Oklahoma County Jail on multiple robbery complaints and one count of illegally carrying a firearm.