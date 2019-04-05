News
Police: Human Remains Found At Kingfisher Property, Woman's Boyfriend Arrested
Friday, April 5th 2019, 3:21 PM CDT
KINGFISHER, Oklahoma - Human remains were found Friday on a property in Kingfisher, police confirmed.
Officers and OSBI agents were searching for a missing woman, Brenda Baber.
According to police, Baber was last heard from on Tuesday, April 2 in Kingfisher.
Police have arrested Baber's boyfriend in connection with the remains found on the property.
If you have any information, you're asked to call the police department at 405-375-4311.