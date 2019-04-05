Law Officers Searching For Yukon Bank Robbery Suspect
YUKON, Oklahoma - Law officers are searching for a man who is accused of robbing a bank Friday morning in Yukon.
According to police, the robbery took place around 9:15 a.m. at the RCB Bank near Garth Brooks Road and West Vandament Avenue.
The suspect is male but came into the bank dressed as a female, Yukon officials said.
The robber was described a white male in his mid- to late-60s and of medium build. He is considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said.
Police were looking for the suspect's vehicle.
There are no reports of injury.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 405-290-7770 or submit them online at tips.fbi.gov.
The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this bank robber.
This is a developing story.