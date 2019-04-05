Okla. Solar Power Lags, But Bright Spots Shine Through
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma ranks near the top for annual sunshine but fell to the bottom of the latest rankings when it comes to turning that sunshine into power.
First reported by the Journal Record, Oklahoma ranks 43rd in a new study from the Solar Energy Industry Association. That's a drastic change from the state's rank of 31st last year.
For some context, surrounding states like Texas and Arkansas come in at 2nd and 14th.
Oklahoma also got an F grade from the solar power advocacy group, Solar Power Rocks, but the group says Oklahoma has a lot of potential to increase solar powered energy.
The state Department of Commerce estimates once the industry matures a little more nearly 45 percent of all energy in the state could be solar powered. Right now, the current roughly 25 percent of the state’s energy is produced
There is a bright spot for those who support solar power. Solar energy improvement usually tends to follow wind energy improvements. Oklahoma has made big strides in improving wind energy and experts believe solar power isn't far behind.