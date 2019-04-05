Cleveland County Sheriff's Arrest 4 On Charges Of Child Neglect
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office arrested four people on charges of child neglect, Thursday, official said.
Following a week long investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Lynn Iser, Tandi Moore, Donna Moore and Winchester Moore. The suspects were taken into custody without incident.
On March 27, police responded to a welfare check near East Etowah Road and 120th Avenue SE. Officials said deputies found two children living in deplorable conditions.
The children were living in a home with large amounts of animal feces and no place for them to sleep away from the feces, or a way for them to clean themselves. Deputies reported that the floor was covered in so much feces, you couldn't see the carpet.
Police said investigators contacted the children's schools and the Department of Human Services was called to assist.
Officials said the children's clothing was so so filthy, officers took them to a store to get clean clothing.
The children were put into protective custody, and have since been placed with a family, according to officials.