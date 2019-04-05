News
2 Taken To Hospital Following SW Oklahoma City Fire
Friday, April 5th 2019, 5:06 AM CDT
YUKON, Oklahoma - Two people have been taken to the hospital, Wednesday morning, while firefighters battle a house fire in southwest Oklahoma city, fire officials said.
According to officials, the fire is near Southwest 29th Street and Mustang Road.
Three people were inside the home when the fire started in an addition. Two people were able to self evacuate. The third person was rescued by firefighters from the home, according to firefighters.
One male victim was taken to a local hospital on non-emergency status, and a female victim was transported for observation, fire officials said.
The home addition is a complete loss, firefighters said.
Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story.