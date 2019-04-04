Alva Man Arrested, Accused Of Murder-For-Hire Plot
An Alva man is accused of trying to hire someone to kill an Oklahoma City man.
Court documents released Thursday, show that 69-year-old Vernon Brock wanted to have a former employee's boyfriend murdered.
Prosecutors say the former employee refused to continue a sexual relationship with Brock.
The FBI says Brock planned the hit with his business partner from Kansas. Brock allegedly wanted the man to arrange the murder in exchange for $5,000 saying, "I'd rather do him, thump her and I mean thump her hard. And tell her if she says one word to the cops about anything there will be someone come back to get her."
Brock was arrested Wednesday, April 3 on a complaint of hiring someone to commit murder.
If found guilty, Brock faces up to ten years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and three years of supervised release.