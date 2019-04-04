Station 35
Russell Westbrook Hosts 9th Annual 'Why Not? Bowl' Event
OKLAHOMA CITY - NBA superstar Russell Westbrook hosted his 9th annual “Why Not? Bowl” at AMF Boulevard Lanes in Edmond.
The event celebrates the success of Westbrook’s “Why Not?” Foundation. The organization helps disadvantaged children with their education needs.
The entire Thunder team, as well as Head Coach Billy Donavan, and General Manager Sam Presti attended the event.
“Uh, it’s definitely grown,” said Westbrook. “Each year, I keep finding a way to impact more and more people, finding a way to make a change, make a difference across the world,” he said.
Westbrook has always credited Los Angeles area Boys and Girls Clubs with helping his development as a young person.