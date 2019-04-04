Community Mourning After 3 Die In Elk City Mobile Home Fire
A community is devastated after learning two parents and a child were killed in a mobile home fire.
Dispatchers received a call around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, that a mobile home inside the Cedar Village Mobile Home Park caught fire.
The home was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. It took crews 30-45 minutes to put out the flames.
Erin Lee, Jamie Crawford, and 2-year-old Alexander Crawford were found dead toward the center of the home in the bathroom.
"It appeared they tried to get out," said Elk City Police Chief Eddie Holland.
Evion Johnson lives right next door.
"I just think of that little baby, he used to be at the window waving at you," said Johnson. "When you'd come in, he'd just wave at you, I'm going to miss that."
Johnson was not home at the time of the fire, but her son jumped into action.
"He went over and tried to help," said Johnson, "He went over and knocked to try and wake them up or something, he's too upset to talk about it."
Once crews extinguished flames, an investigation began.
A community is left to wonder what happened.
"This is not a final conclusion, but we're leaning towards an electrical overload," said Holland. "There were some reports of an electrical problem inside the house."
Holland confirms there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.
Family members say they have no insurance.
Broken hearts now fill a city where residents are proud to call home.
"I just wish they could of gotten out," said Johnson.
A family member has started a fundraiser to help cover funeral costs and get other family members affected back on their feet. Click here if you would like to donate.
Fire investigators continue to determine an official cause of the fire.