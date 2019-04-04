Sooners Announce Injuries That Will Sideline 2 Players On Defense
NORMAN, Oklahoma - University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley announced Thursday afternoon that senior linebacker Caleb Kelly and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jordan Kelley recently sustained lower-body injuries that will sideline them for an extended period of time. Caleb Kelly's injury will require surgery, while Jordan Kelley already underwent a surgical procedure.
"It's a really tough deal for both Caleb and Jordan," said Riley. "I guess if there’s a silver lining it’s the timing of the injuries with them occurring five months before the season. I know they'll work their tails off to get back to the field as quickly as possible, and we'll be there with them every step of the way."
Caleb Kelly, from Fresno, Calif., played in 12 games last season and, despite starting just five contests (each of the last five), he ranked fourth on the team with 61 tackles. He also registered 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks, one of which resulted in a fumble at West Virginia that he recovered and returned 10 yards for a touchdown. Kelly has started 24 of his 37 career games and has 153 tackles, 11.0 TFLs, 5.0 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Kelly was one of 11 FBS players named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team last season for his contributions to the community and the world at large.
Jordan Kelley played in two games last season, posting two tackles against UCLA in his collegiate debut. The former four-star recruit from Tulsa, Okla., was ranked as the No. 23 defensive tackle in the country by 247Sports as a high school senior.
Oklahoma will host its annual spring game on Saturday, April 13 at 3 p.m. CT.