Oklahoma City University To Start E-Sports Gaming Team
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City University is hoping for high scores from its first gaming team that will be assembled in the fall.
The school says E-Sports can push students to their campus that the school has not recruited in the past. Depending on skill level, scholarships will be offered.
Amy Cataldi is the Dean of The College of Arts and Sciences. She says like other athletes OCU gamers will have a coach and practice - besides just sitting in front of a screen.
"They're going to be physically fit, they're going to be mentally fit and then they're going to be educated across the campus," said Cataldi.
OCU hopes the 10-member team will play other universities in a number of different games.
"We could compete with an OU still," said Cataldi.
OCU thinks gaming is about to spread fast to several universities, and eventually high school sports.