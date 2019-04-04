News
Child Abuse Prevention Bill Heads To The Governor's Desk
The state House of Representatives passes a bill designed to reduce child abuse.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, so it seems fitting that the bill would pass now.
Senate Bill 833 requires the Office of Child Abuse Prevention to create a plan for child abuse programs and develop funding for those programs.
It also requires the department of publish an annual report detailing families served.
The bill now goes to the governor.