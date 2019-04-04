Police: 'Really Relying On The Community' To Help Identify Suspect In Racist Graffiti Crimes
Officials in both Norman and Oklahoma City are working together after hate speech and racist graffiti were put on display at two locations in Oklahoma City last week, and three locations in Norman on Wednesday.
The latest round of vandalism, in Norman, covered the Cleveland County Democratic Headquarters, McKinley Elementary School and the Firehouse Arts Center.
“Immediately when we received those reports yesterday, our detectives and our officers began working to find any leads possible,” said Norman Police PIO, Sarah Jensen.
Due to surveillance video, investigators believe there is one suspect involved in both the Norman and Oklahoma City vandalism cases. Police are now asking the public to watch the footage and help identify the woman.
“We believe someone has to know this person. Someone has to be able to at least recognize them, or see them in the community,” Jensen said.
Norman and Oklahoma City police are now working with the FBI as well.
“We will continue to process the evidence that was collected at various scenes. And work through that to see if we're able to determine if there were any finger prints or any other evidence that's left behind that we're able to work through,” Jensen added.
Norman authorities tell News 9 that they have received a few tips. Their detectives are working through that information currently.
“I wouldn't say we have a strong lead in this case. We are really relying on the community, and so we really ask that if anyone does have information, to come forward,” Jensen said.
Right now, the suspect faces vandalism charges. It will be up to the district attorney whether other charges will be added.
If you have any information regarding this case, you’re asked to call Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867, Oklahoma City Police Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300, or online.