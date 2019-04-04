Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Rocklahoma Plans Due To Health Problems
Ozzy Osbourne will not be performing at this year's Rocklahoma concert, concert organizers announced Thursday. He is recovering from surgery and a bout of pneumonia.
Rocklahoma is just one of the tour dates the singer had to cancel or postpone due to health concerns.
“I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now," Osbourne said in a news release.
Festival organizers say they are working to find a new headliner and wish Osbourne a speedy recovery.
Related Story: Ozzy Osbourne To Headline Rocklahoma 2019
The outdoor concert is set for May 24 through the 26th near Pryor. Performers include Disturbed, Shinedown, Bush and Seether.
Fans can camp out for the Memorial Day event at 1421 West 450 Road. It's the 13th annual event that includes three stages and the motto "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Rock."