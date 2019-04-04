Opposing views of the issue were outlined by two Akron city council members during that debate. "The first voyage of Columbus to the Americas initiated the trans-Atlantic slave trade. It would lead to the kidnapping, deaths and slavery of tens of millions of African people," said Councilman Russel Neal, who is black. But Councilman Jeff Fusco, who is Italian-American, said, "It's a celebration of Italian heritage. It's very similar to other days throughout the year that we celebrate for many other cultures." The measure there was ultimately defeated.