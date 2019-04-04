NTSB Releases Preliminary Report Concerning Fatal Plane Crash At Sundance Airport
There was no cockpit voice recording for the fatal plane crash on March 18 at the Sundance Airport, according to the National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report.
The NTSB released its preliminary report earlier this week and said the left thrust reverser was unlatched and open and the right thrust reverser was closed and latched.
This report confirms what an earlier report by the Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Archives said about the crash. News 9 spoke with a pilot who said this appears to have been a malfunction with the plane during landing.
The plane was returning from Panama City, Florida, after dropping off several people.
Witnesses of the crash said the plane slowly rolled over itself before crashing near the runway.
Pilots Doug Durning and Britton Lee both died in the crash.