OKC Dodgers Open Season With $2.5 Million In Renovations
OKLAHOMA CITY - There's plenty of new things this season at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark including one million dollars’ worth of turf renovations.
The last time News 9 covered the turf renovations was back in September when the perfectly manicured dirt and grass was temporarily replaced with Monster Trucks and a bull riding ring.
Ballpark Representatives say It was a unique opportunity that happens once every 10 years or so when the baseball field is ripped up, re-sodded, and has its irrigation system upgraded.
But there are other new things as well, including lights and The Baseline Patio, which is a new group seating area behind the first base dugout.
In all, the Ballpark improvements come with a price tag of $2.5 million dollars, but Ballpark Staff say it couldn't have been possible without the support of the city.
Communications Director for the OKC Dodgers, Alex Freedman says, “It’s in thanks to the people of OKC. The funding for it was through a G-O Bond package that they approved in the fall of 2017, it’s without their support we don’t have this necessarily right now.”
The Dodger season opener is scheduled for Thursday April 4th against the San Antonio Missions.