Father, Son Dead After Argument Leads To Shooting, Osage County Deputies Say
Thursday, April 4th 2019, 5:37 AM CDT
Updated:
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A father and son are dead following a shooting in Osage County along highway 99 near the Kansas state line, deputies say.
Deputies say Travis Kirchner, 45, and his son Ty Kirchner, 23, had gotten into an argument Wednesday night in which Ty shot Travis. Reports say Ty then got involved in a second incident with another family member and was shot, allegedly in self-defense.
Ty and Travis were pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies say the incident is still under investigation and will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for review.