Lighnting Strike Sparks House Fire In SW OKC
Thursday, April 4th 2019, 4:15 AM CDT
Updated:
A lightning strike sparked a house fire around 3 a.m. Wednesday in southwest Oklahoma City, firefighters said.
According to fire officials, the fire took place near Southwest 134th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.
Firefighters said there was one person in the house when the lightning struck the attic, and the smoke alarm went off. That person was able to safely get out of the house.
No injuries were reported, officials said.