News
Crews Respond After Semi Crashes, Catches Fire In Oklahoma City
Thursday, April 4th 2019, 12:50 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two people are safe after a semi crashed and caught fire on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City.
According to the OHP, the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-40 at the Ft. Smith Junction, when the semi hydroplaned and hit a barrier.
Troopers at the scene said the driver and a passenger did make it out of the semi safely before it caught fire.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the westbound lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the scene.
Stay with News 9 for updates.