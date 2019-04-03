Hundreds Rally Against Racism In Norman Following Hate Crimes
Tuesday night three Norman locations were targeted with racist hate speech: McKinley Elementary School, Firehouse Art Center and the Cleveland County Democratic Headquarters.
In a matter of hours, hundreds of people gathered at one of those crime scenes to take a stand.
This is the second graffiti attack in less than a week. The first was at the Oklahoma County Democratic Headquarters, just six days ago.
Norman police confirmed that they believe the same woman is responsible each case of vandalism.
Her pictures have been released, but so far she has not been identified.
This direct showing of hate brought forth unity in the Norman community. They’ve pledged to do their part to end racism.
“I think it’s really important that we come out here as a community after events like this, to show that disgusting hate crimes like this are not expected,” said Zach Ross, who lives nearby.
Racist slurs were spray-painted on brick, windows, concrete and glass.
One statue at the Firehouse Art Center is still covered in graffiti and will have to be repaired. A tarp now covers that piece of art.
It didn’t take long to wash away the rest of the hate speech.
Though, many in the metro want to find out who’s responsible, so they can be held accountable.
“To the people who did this, I don’t know what’s wrong with you. I don’t know why you hate me so much, but I hope that it stops. I hope you figure out what’s wrong with you. That creates so much hate in your heart,” said Joshua Harris-Till, of the Young Democrats of Oklahoma.
Harris-Till helped clean up the vandalism in OKC six days ago.
He said he still had the supplies in his car from the last clean-up when he learned what had happened Tuesday.
Many said it’s a reminder that while things have changed, there is still racism in the state.
“To have this happen here and so close, is a real wake-up call at this type of thing is just increasingly common,” said Ross.
Even with the images, police still need someone to come forward and identify the suspect.