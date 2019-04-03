Current Owner Of G.W. Animal Park Releases Evidence Used In Joe Exotic Trial
News 9 has obtained hours of phone recordings and secretly recorded conversations with Joe Exotic and the hired hitman in his murder-for-hire plot.
The current owner of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park shared them following Tuesday’s guilty verdict.
Some of the recordings were used as evidence in this week's trial. Minutes after News 9 notified the U.S. Attorney's Office that they were posted to the web, they were removed.
Here is a transcript of one of the conversations:
Jeff Lowe: “You're going to get me in f**king trouble Joe, and I came here to save your a**!”
Joe Exotic: “How?”
Lowe: “You forged my name 20 f**king times on cash checks! You think that's right?”
Hired Hitman: “I thought the man was joking because he said it in front of the whole God d*** f**king park. All the employees, several times. I got to get rid of that b****.”
Lowe also captured a conversation he had with the man Joe hired to kill Carole Baskin.
In them, Lowe is heard encouraging the man, one of his employees to cooperate with the government.
Lowe: “They know all about Joe.”
Hired Hitman: “Right.”
Lowe: “He's in some serious trouble. They've been watching him. They know everything. They've heard stuff. What I recommend strongly, that you don't want to be on Joe's side when this comes down, you want to be on the government's side.”
The hitman later asks him how Joe planned on paying him.
Lowe: “What did he ask you to do? And what did he offer in exchange?”
Hired Hitman: “He was supposed to give me $5,000 cash to leave with and I was like, that's what I deserve for the f**king s**t you put me through, basically. And he was going to give me $11,000, the cash he had in his house. But come to find out, he had to sell one of them babies.”
Lowe: “What did he sell? Was it a tiger, or liger, or what?”
Hired Hitman: “A liger.”
Lowe was cooperating with the government and may have accepted a plea deal in exchange for his cooperation. Joe maintains Lowe set him up.