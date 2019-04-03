Suspects Arrested In Sting Operation After Stealing Vintage Video Games
MOORE, Oklahoma - A collector of “old school” arcade games alerted Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputies, after four of his vintage 1970s and 80s era vintage games were stolen from his home.
John Loftis says he received a call Monday from a man, who then sent him photos of those games, and told Loftis he was interested in selling them. Loftis immediately alerted deputies, who set up a sting operation at Love’s Travel Stop at I-35 and Southwest 89th Street in Moore.
Perry Don Ingle and his alleged accomplice Candi Bailey were arrested as soon as they arrived at the Love’s Monday, hauling the stolen games in the back of a moving truck.
Loftis says they got what they deserved. “I’ve never met them, but I don’t think this is their first go round either,” he said.
Bailey was also arrested on four drug complaints.