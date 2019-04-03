OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police say two women were fighting over a man, when one stabbed the other Wednesday night. 

According to police, the incident took place around 8:10 p.m., in the 2400 block of Southeast 10th Street.

Officers said one female victim was found suffering from a stab wound to the neck, but is expected to live. She was transported to a local hospital. 

The names of the those involved have not been released. 

