1 Woman Stabbed During Fight Over Man In SE OKC
Wednesday, April 3rd 2019, 8:14 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police say two women were fighting over a man, when one stabbed the other Wednesday night.
According to police, the incident took place around 8:10 p.m., in the 2400 block of Southeast 10th Street.
Officers said one female victim was found suffering from a stab wound to the neck, but is expected to live. She was transported to a local hospital.
The names of the those involved have not been released.
