40 People Facing Charges In Muskogee County Meth Trafficking Ring
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The U.S. Attorney in Muskogee says one of the largest meth trafficking rings in Muskogee County has been dismantled and now more than 40 people face federal and state charges.
Law enforcement officers say one of the people indicted worked in the court clerk's office and is accused of tipping off the suspected drug dealers, about things like search warrants that were filed under seal.
11 people are charged in federal court and the other 29, in state court. A dozen of them are still on the run. Prosecutors say this case is still being investigated so they can't release many of the details right now. They do say the suspects are accused of transporting and selling meth and many of them are ex-felons who also had guns.
The indictment says some of the suspects developed relationships with people inside the criminal justice system in order to get information about what law enforcement was doing. Some are also charged with threatening a witness to change or withhold their testimony.
The Muskogee County Sheriff says this investigation started about a year ago and has been a true team effort between state and federal agencies.
“Together they, along with members of the team here at the U.S. Attorney's Office, dealt a major blow to a drug trafficking organization doing business here in Muskogee. In some instances just a few minutes from where we stand right now," said U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Brian Kuester.
The U.S. Attorney says even though the indictments are now unsealed, the investigation is not over.