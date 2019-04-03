Weather
Val & Amy In Massive Hailstorm: 'Our Windshield Is Completely Toast'
Check out this incredible video from Val Castor and Amy Castor Wednesday night tracking storms that are moving into Oklahoma.
They drove through a heavy hailstorm, and their truck paid the price. The stones fell sometime around 6 p.m., and the crack of the windshield was instantaneous.
"Our windshield is completely toast," Val exclaimed.
Storms are expected to continue their march across southern and western Oklahoma throughout the evening. Eventually, storms will impact the Oklahoma City metro area, although they're not expected until much later Wednesday evening.
