Edmond Police Investigating After 19 Smash And Grab Car Burglaries
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Edmond investigators are closing in on the suspects behind a recent rash of car burglaries.
Police said Wednesday, April 3, two people were arrested by another metro agency but have not released the details.
The burglars recently left their mark across Edmond during the overnight hours.
“We had 19 vehicles mainly on the eastside of Edmond, broken into over the weekend,” said Jenny Wagnon, Edmond Police Department.
The smash and grab suspects hit several large apartment complexes on East 2nd Street.
“They could go into one area, walk through the complex rather quickly, smash the windows out,” said Wagnon.
One victim woke up to find his passenger window busted out and his wallet stolen. By the time he reported the crime, his bank card had been used at multiple metro locations.
Police took several more burglary reports from the same apartment complex.
“Most of the vehicles had their windows broken out which is uncommon,” said Wagnon. “So, there was stuff left in the seat or the floor boards that the thieves could see.”
Police said some victims left their car doors unlocked, making it easy for the burglars to get away with hundreds of dollars in valuables.
“One vehicle had a Ruger,” said Wagnon, “A handgun stolen out of it and a purse.”
Police offer simple suggestions, so more residents do not become targets.
“Normally just locking your car is a great deterrent,” said Wagnon. “The second this is again, don’t keep anything valuable in your car. We take that for granted but his is why these crimes are so easy to commit.”
Investigators believe the same suspects have been hitting Edmond since December and could be behind hundreds of car burglaries in the metro.