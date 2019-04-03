"And here I thought it was a joke," the mom wrote. "Nope I was handed the keys and paperwork to the car and I'm freaking out but so in shock."

The mother and son drove off together in the white 1999 Chevrolet Metro he bought her.

"I am so proud of my son. He is such a good kid," Preston wrote. "He may have his days but OMG what 13 year old kid do you know that buys his mom a car... William I love you son and thank you. You have such a big heart and I love you ..."