At one elementary school in the district, 20 kids will get a backpack filled with food every Friday. Eight frozen meals will go into each backpack to carry the family through the weekend. This will go on until the end of the school year.

Natalie Bickel, who works for the school district's student services department, said officials noticed they were wasting a lot of cafeteria food, but thought there was nothing to do about it. Now, Cultivate comes to the school three times a week to salvage the food.

"It's making a big impact," said Melissa Ramey, who works for the town's Chamber of Commerce. "It was heartbreaking to hear that children go home on the weekends and that they don't have anything to eat."

Thanks to the backpacks that Cultivate fills with food, student's won't have to worry about where their next meal will come from. They'll know it was made with love in their school cafeteria, and then "rescued" just for them.