Avocado Prices Surge Amid Fears Of Shortage If U.S.-Mexico Border Closes
- Avocado prices spiked 44 percent for the week ending Tuesday when President Trump threatened to close the U.S.-Mexico border.
- "This is retailers getting as many avocados as possible just in case they close the border," one trade expert said.
- Tomato prices were up 30 percent from a week earlier on Monday -- roughly 60 percent of tomatoes consumed in the U.S. this time of year also come from Mexico.
The price of Mexican avocados surged 44 percent in one week as purveyors in the U.S. appear to be stocking up in anticipation of a possible shutdown of the United States-Mexico border.
President Donald Trump threatened both last week and this week to close the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort to curb illegal immigration, escalating fears of a possible disruption in international trade. Roughly 86 percent of avocados consumed by Americans are imported, with Mexico supplying about 88 percent of those imports, according to a report from the Mexican Hass Avocado Import Association.
Experts said they saw the price hike coming -- but not happening so soon. "This time of year, Mexico is supplying a great portion of winter vegetables, so if we saw a shutdown we would see prices go up very quickly -- literally within the day," said Lance Jungmeyer, president of the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas.
"When it becomes clear to everyone that less produce will be available tomorrow, there comes a bidding war for what's available," he said of the spike in prices.