Tulsa Family Goes Viral With Hip Hop Dance
Wednesday, April 3rd 2019, 2:28 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa family with solid dancing skills is getting a lot of play on the Internet. Emmanuel Hurd posted a video of his family March 26, and it has gotten over 5 million views.
Hurd commented on his original post that his wife is Pakistani and loves to watch hip hop dance:
"She asked me to dance to music from her culture, so last Sunday I got our 3 children together to perform to a song that I felt represented a part of my culture (hip hop) & her culture as well....We love you mom!!!"