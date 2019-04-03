Carrillo said her son was "a senior in high school fixing to graduate, to start his life." "That's too soon for any young person to be taken off this Earth," she said. "My son was an amazing person. He was kind, caring and lovable."

Carrillo said her son once pressed the family to take in a friend who needed a place to stay. "He had a friend who was getting evicted and he was like, 'Mom, my friend needs a place to live.' I'm like 'OK, we'll send him back to his parents,' and he was like, 'No, he doesn't have a family. Can he move in with us? I'll share my bedroom with him.' So we moved him in with us and shared a bedroom with him."