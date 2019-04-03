Cause, Manner Of Death Released For Man Accused Of Shooting 2 Officers At Del City Walmart
The man who was accused of shooting two officers at a Del City Walmart in February died from two gunshot wounds, the medical examiner's office reported.
Gabriel Lane Carter, 25, died from two penetrating gunshot wounds to the back making his death a homicide.
On Feb. 9, Carter was accused of shooting an off-duty Amber police officer who was working security at Walmart and the responding Del City police officer. The incident began as a shoplifting case.
At the time, police said the Del City police officer was shot in the leg and returned fire. Carter was killed in the shootout.
“We can confirm he was shot in the back twice. The room this occurred in is very small. He was still actively in possession of his firearm. He had fired the shot and within a millisecond, our officer fired,” Del City police Capt. Bradley Rule said shortly after the incident happened.
The Del City police officer was placed on administrative leave after the shooting.