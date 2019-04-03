Born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store on Sunday.

The LAPD said 29-year-old Eric Holder, the suspect in the shooting, was taken into custody Tuesday. Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from a personal dispute between Holder and Hussle.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was being remembered not just for his music but for his deep community involvement and activism. Before his death, Hussle planned to meet with LAPD officials to discuss ways to fight gang violence in the city.