Actor John Stamos To Join The Beach Boys At OKC Benefit Concert
OKLAHOMA CITY - John Stamos aka Uncle Jesse from the 80’s sitcom “Full House” is headed to Oklahoma City to take the stage with the Beach Boys once again!
This will be Stamos’ first time in Oklahoma City.
“Wow! What Star Power we have coming to OKC! We are so excited John was able to break away from his busy filming schedule to visit OKC for this special benefit event”, said show producer and Edmond resident John Occhipinti. “John is such an accomplished, brilliant musician and has played off and on with the Beach Boys for decades, before he was filming “Full House”, where the Beach Boys made numerous guest appearances.”
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma announced Wednesday that John Stamos will join the legendary band this summer for a charity event to benefit the organizations “Food For Kids” programs and The Oklahoma Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at the Oklahoma City Civic Center Music Hall.
“In order to thrive, children need access to nutritious food and that’s what we provide through the Food for Kids Programs,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. “We are so thankful for The Beach Boys and their devoted fans for joining us in the fight against childhood hunger.”
“We are sincerely grateful to The Beach Boys and their fans for joining us in the fight against blood cancer and all types of cancer,” said Kacy Lowe, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Chapter of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. “Funds from The Beach Boys’ benefit concert will expand research and provide support to patients who are living battling blood cancers today. LLS gave more than $656,000 to support Oklahomans battling cancer in the last year alone.”
The concert is set for May 4, 2019 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.okcciviccenter.com, over the phone at 405-594-8300, or in person at The Civic Center Music Hall, located at 201 N. Walker Ave. Oklahoma City, OK 73102.