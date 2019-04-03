Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Far Western Oklahoma
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 10 p.m. for far western Oklahoma.
According to News 9 meteorologists, hail could fall at the size of golf balls with winds up to 70 mph and a low tornado threat. News 9 storm trackers are out and about, keeping their eyes to the Oklahoma skies. If you haven't downloaded the new News 9 weather app for both iOS and Android, do so today! You can customize alerts by location and get warned of approaching lightning and hail.
Speaking of hail: how big will the hailstones be tonight? News 9 meteorologist Matt Mahler tweeted about it Wednesday afternoon.
Storms have already started in the Texas Panhandle, and they're working their way into far western Oklahoma.
Scattered storms should arrive in the Oklahoma City metro area later in the evening, toward midnight.
Storm chances will continue throughout the weekend.