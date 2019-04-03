News
Rogers County Deputy Shot After Standoff
Wednesday, April 3rd 2019, 5:04 AM CDT
OOLOGAH, Oklahoma - A Rogers County Deputy is recovering after the sheriff says a suspect shot the deputy at the end of a standoff Wednesday.
A suspect had barricaded himself inside a building in Oologah.
Officials say the suspect came out and charged at the officers.
Officials believe the deputy was shot by his own gun during the struggle.
Officials say the bullet grazed a Rogers County deputy after it went through the deputies belt and his tazor.
The suspect is in the hospital, but it is unclear how he was injured.
The Deputy is expected to be OK.